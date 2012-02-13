MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian gold futures are likely to open higher on Monday, tracking firm global markets and a weaker rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active gold contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended almost flat at 28,259 rupees per 10 grams on Saturday.

* Global gold strengthened on Monday in line with gains in shares and the euro.

* The rupee, which weakened in early trade, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted red and yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open higher, extending the previous week's gains, in tandem with global markets and a weaker rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper futures for February delivery on the MCX last ended flat at 424.45 rupees per kg.

* London copper rallied on Monday, recovering from last week's sell-off, after the safe passage of Greece's austerity bill enhanced the allure of risky assets. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)