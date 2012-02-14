MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian gold futures are
expected to extend losses for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday
to slide past a one-week low hit in the previous session,
tracking overseas markets, although a weaker rupee could limit
the downside, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday ended 0.50 percent
lower at 28,119 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
28,018 rupees -- its lowest since Feb. 7, when it touched 27,870
rupees.
* The contract had shed 0.35 percent in the previous two
sessions.
* The rupee, which weakened on Tuesday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Global gold edged lower, tracking a weaker euro, as wary
investors focused on whether Greece will be able to convince
Europe to grant a much-needed bailout and implement unpopular
reforms.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open lower, extending losses
for another session, in tandem with global markets, analysts
said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX last ended at 418.90 rupees per kg, down 1.31 percent on
day.
* Three-month London copper was 0.42 percent lower
at $8,390 a tonne at 9:18 a.m.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)