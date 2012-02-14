MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian gold futures are expected to extend losses for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday to slide past a one-week low hit in the previous session, tracking overseas markets, although a weaker rupee could limit the downside, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday ended 0.50 percent lower at 28,119 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 28,018 rupees -- its lowest since Feb. 7, when it touched 27,870 rupees.

* The contract had shed 0.35 percent in the previous two sessions.

* The rupee, which weakened on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Global gold edged lower, tracking a weaker euro, as wary investors focused on whether Greece will be able to convince Europe to grant a much-needed bailout and implement unpopular reforms.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open lower, extending losses for another session, in tandem with global markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended at 418.90 rupees per kg, down 1.31 percent on day.

* Three-month London copper was 0.42 percent lower at $8,390 a tonne at 9:18 a.m. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)