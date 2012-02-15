MUMBAI Feb 15 India gold futures are likely to recover from their lowest level in a week tracking gains in overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended at 28,085 rupees per 10 grams, down 0.12 percent, after hitting a low of 27,958 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 7.

* Global gold edged higher, but remained in a tight range around $1,720 an ounce.

* Traders will also eye the movement in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open higher on Wednesday, following similar trend in overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.31 percent lower at 417.60 rupees per kg.

* London copper rose after falling for three sessions, as the dollar fell and markets waited for Greece's final steps to implement a debt deal and avert a messy default. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)