Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI Feb 15 India gold futures are likely to recover from their lowest level in a week tracking gains in overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended at 28,085 rupees per 10 grams, down 0.12 percent, after hitting a low of 27,958 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 7.
* Global gold edged higher, but remained in a tight range around $1,720 an ounce.
* Traders will also eye the movement in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open higher on Wednesday, following similar trend in overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.31 percent lower at 417.60 rupees per kg.
* London copper rose after falling for three sessions, as the dollar fell and markets waited for Greece's final steps to implement a debt deal and avert a messy default. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0