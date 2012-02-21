MUMBAI Feb 21 India gold futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday, extending gains for another session, following strong global leads, although a stronger rupee could limit the upside, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.21 percent higher at 28,158 rupees per 10 grams. The contract gained 0.12 percent on Saturday.

* Global spot gold rose slightly as the dollar weakened after euro zone finance ministers delivered on expectations and sealed a deal for a second bailout for debt-laden Greece.

* The Indian rupee, which rose early on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to gain for a second session in succession, following global markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.38 percent higher at 407.60 rupees per kg.

* London copper futures edged higher for a second day on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)