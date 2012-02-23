Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MUMBAI Feb 23 India gold futures are likely to gain for the fifth session in a row, extending their rise past the highest level in more than five weeks on Thursday, aided by a weaker rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.94 percent higher at 28,646 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,728 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14.
* The Indian rupee, which eased in opening trades, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
Copper
Copper futures are likely to ease from their highest level in a week following global markets, though a weaker rupee at home could limit the downside, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.36 percent higher at 417.20 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 418.40 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 15.
* London copper edged lower for a second day as worries over a floundering euro zone economy and a weak manufacturing sector in top copper consumer China made it difficult for investors to stretch this year's rally. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0