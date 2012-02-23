MUMBAI Feb 23 India gold futures are likely to gain for the fifth session in a row, extending their rise past the highest level in more than five weeks on Thursday, aided by a weaker rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.94 percent higher at 28,646 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,728 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14.

* The Indian rupee, which eased in opening trades, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

Copper

Copper futures are likely to ease from their highest level in a week following global markets, though a weaker rupee at home could limit the downside, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.36 percent higher at 417.20 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 418.40 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 15.

* London copper edged lower for a second day as worries over a floundering euro zone economy and a weak manufacturing sector in top copper consumer China made it difficult for investors to stretch this year's rally. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)