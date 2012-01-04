MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian gold futures are likely to fall on Wednesday morning on a decline in the world market and strong rupee.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 1 percent to close at 27,656 rupees per 10 grams on Tuesday.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold and copper. The Indian rupee firmed early on Wednesday as an improvement in risk appetite raised the possibility of foreign fund inflows.

* International spot gold eased on Wednesday to $1,595.49 per ounce.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to fall more than 1 percent chasing a fall in the London market and a firm rupee.

* London copper fell on Wednesday, snapping two days of gains, as worries that the financial crisis in the euro zone will slow global economic growth overrode optimism from upbeat U.S. economic data.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended up 1.5 percent at 413.9 rupees per kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)