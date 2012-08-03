MUMBAI Aug 3 Indian banks are likely to move to
actual dealt rates on a trading platform to determine overnight
interbank lending rates, as regulators worldwide push for more
transparent systems in the wake of the Libor scandal, officials
close to the plan said.
The rates would be displayed on the central bank's existing
platform, bankers said. The debt and money market body Fixed
Income Money Market and Derivatives Association (FIMMDA) is
expected to make the final decision on the new system in a
month.
The Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR) is a benchmark for
interest rate swaps, overnight call money, collaterised
borrowing and lending obligations (CBLO), floating rate bonds
and short-term corporate loans in India.
In India, Reuters and the National Stock Exchange conduct
separate polling, asking banks for their assessments of the
MIBOR rate.
However, since news of suspected rigging of the London
interbank offered rate (Libor), many banks are becoming
increasingly uncomfortable with the polling system, which lacks
transparency and accountability.
"When any bank is giving an input for MIBOR polling, one
never knows if that is the rate he has actually done the
transaction at or is just making it up to manipulate the MIBOR
rate. So it is best to move to a actual trade based system,"
said one bank official.
India already has online, screen-based trading of money
market instruments such as call money market and CBLOs, unlike
voice-based markets in many countries, and it only makes sense
to move to a transparent, actual traded rate system, the
officials told Reuters.
This system is managed by Clearing Corporation of India
Limited (CCIL), which is the central bank sponsored trading and
settlement platform.
"Discussions are taking place and the mood seems to be when
there is traded and dealt data available whether it would be
more desirable to consider using that as an option," said Ravi
Rajan, executive vice-president of CCIL.
The online dealing system is called NDS-Call.
The RBI has quietly asked FIMMDA to speak to banks and CCIL
and discuss the viability of moving to a new system.
"The entire process is driven by RBI through FIMMDA as the
RBI wouldn't want to be seen at the forefront of this change,"
said a second banker.
Regulators from London to Singapore are looking into
reforming interbank borrowing rates in the wake of the Libor
scandal.
More than a dozen banks are under investigation in the United
States, United Kingdom and Japan for allegations they tried to
manipulate interbank rates. British bank Barclays was
fined $453 million last month after it admitted its traders
tried to rig its rate submissions.
Libor and other similar benchmarks are used to price
trillions of dollars worth of loans and derivative contracts.
