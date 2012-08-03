* Central bank wants banks to opt for a more transparent
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, Aug 3 Indian banks are likely to move to
actual dealt rates on a trading platform to determine overnight
interbank lending rates, as regulators worldwide push for more
transparent systems in the wake of the Libor scandal, officials
close to the plan said.
Some Indian bankers fear that the current polling system
used to determine the Mumbai interbank offered rate (MIBOR)
could be similarly vulnerable to manipulation.
As India has online, screen-based trading of money market
instruments such as call money, unlike voice-based markets in
many countries, it makes sense to move to a transparent, actual
traded rate system, banking officials told Reuters.
"Discussions are taking place," Ravi Rajan, executive vice
president said of Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL),
which manages the online trading system.
"Traders are closely looking at whether it will be desirable
to use traded data as a benchmark."
The moves in India parallel similar efforts by regulators
from London to Singapore to reform the way benchmarks for
interbank borrowing rates are fixed following the investigations
into the rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor).
Libor and other similar benchmarks are used to price
trillions of dollars worth of loans and derivative contracts.
In India, Reuters and the National Stock Exchange conduct
separate polling, asking banks for their assessments MIBOR,
which is used as a benchmark for interest rate swaps, overnight
call money, collaterised borrowing and lending obligations
(CBLO), floating rate bonds and short-term corporate loans.
The debt and money market body Fixed Income Money Market and
Derivatives Association (FIMMDA) is expected to make the final
decision on a new system in a month, after sounding out banks
and CCIL.
Private sector bank--YES Bank, one of the lenders
currently participating in polling for MIBOR, would welcome a
switch.
"I think it makes sense to move to a actual screen based
traded price of MIBOR as it captures actual MIBOR levels while a
polled rate is always suspected to be prone to manipulation,"
said Nirav Dalal, YES Bank's managing director and country head
for fixed income and debt.
"I think rather than taking a rate at a particular point on
CCIL, one should take it over a say half an hour period, which
should be ideally be 9:00 am to 9:30 am and take the weighted
average call rate over that half hour."
