NEW DELHI May 10 The Indian cabinet has
approved a bill aimed to bring microlenders under the central
bank's oversight, a minister, who declined to be named as
the parliament is in session, said on Thursday.
The Microfinance Institutions (Development and Regulation)
Bill needs parliament's approval to become a law.
Microlenders have been accused of aggressive lending and
recovery practices and high interest rates, which attracted
calls for regulation.
India's once-thriving microfinance sector was devastated by
a crackdown more than a year ago by the government of the
southern state of Andhra Pradesh, which was the industry hub and
largest market.
The state rules resulted in a drop off in loan collections
and a drying up of funding for microlenders.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)