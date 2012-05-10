NEW DELHI May 10 The Indian cabinet has approved a bill aimed to bring microlenders under the central bank's oversight, a minister, who declined to be named as the parliament is in session, said on Thursday.

The Microfinance Institutions (Development and Regulation) Bill needs parliament's approval to become a law.

Microlenders have been accused of aggressive lending and recovery practices and high interest rates, which attracted calls for regulation.

India's once-thriving microfinance sector was devastated by a crackdown more than a year ago by the government of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, which was the industry hub and largest market.

The state rules resulted in a drop off in loan collections and a drying up of funding for microlenders. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)