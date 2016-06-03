(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, June 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's
home-grown mobile phone giant is looking east. Micromax
Informatics has successfully seen off Chinese rivals
on its home turf, which is now being hailed as the world's most
important smartphone market. But to realize its lofty ambition
to be a top five global handset maker by 2020 the Gurgaon-based
company will also need to sell in China. That's exactly what
Micromax plans to do, Co-Founder Vikas Jain revealed during an
on-stage conversation with Reuters Breakingviews at the RISE
conference in Hong Kong.
India's smartphone market is rapidly catching up with its
larger neighbour. Shipments grew 135 percent in the two years
until December, five times the rate of growth in China,
according to data from IDC. Micromax, which churns out over 30
new handset models a year and also makes tablets and
televisions, has been losing market share at home. Yet despite a
surge of imports from Chinese brands like Huawei, Lenovo
and Xiaomi, it remains number two in India behind
South Korea's Samsung.
Micromax, which operates under the slogan "Nuts: Guts:
Glory", has already successfully ventured overseas. It has
become a top three player in Russia, helped by rising demand for
affordable phones in the wake of the country's economic crisis.
It also sells handsets in Eastern Europe and countries like
Nepal and Bangladesh. Yet any manufacturer hoping to penetrate
the global top five must be present in China, which still
accounts for 31 percent of global volumes.
Venturing into the People's Republic will be a much more
ambitious endeavor. For a start, the Chinese market is now
saturated; customers mostly buy new handsets to replace old
ones. It's also not clear what advantage Micromax will have over
local rivals or the likes of Apple and Samsung, which
dominate the top end of the market.
One thing that is clear is that Micromax will need lots of
new capital. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba came
close to paying $1.2 billion for a 20 percent stake last year
but the deal fell apart. The Indian company's chairman left
shortly afterwards. Micromax's four founders have since returned
to run the day-to-day business. Fresh funding could come through
a strategic partner or a local stock market listing, Micromax
says. But raising cash might be the easiest part of breaking
into China.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Micromax Informatics said on June 2 that it wants
to sell phones in China and expects to raise capital to fund its
ambitions within the next two years.
- The smartphone maker plans to enter at least one or two
new countries in the next twelve months, Co-Founder Vikas Jain
revealed during an on-stage conversation with Reuters
Breakingviews at the RISE conference in Hong Kong.
- "We are not afraid of being in the largest market as well
so you might see us as Micromax being launched in China sometime
soon and unless and until we do that, the top five club will
still elude us," Jain added.
- Micromax said it could go for a stock market listing or
bring in a new strategic financial partner to raise capital.
- "A financial event for Micromax is less than 24 months
away, whether it will be on market or off market is not
something that I'm actually trying to control", Jain said.
- Micromax is the second largest smartphone player by
shipments in India. The country is the world's third-largest
market for mobile devices.
- RISE panel (Facebook video): bit.ly/1WySnzH
