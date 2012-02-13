NEW DELHI Feb 13 Microsoft India's retail
website was down on Monday after being hacked, with a
purportedly Chinese group called Evil Shadow Team posting
screenshots the hackers said were customers' obscured usernames
and passwords found unencrypted on the site.
"Microsoft is investigating a limited compromise of the
company's online store in India," a Microsoft spokeswoman said
in an emailed statement.
"The store customers have already been sent guidance on the
issue and suggested immediate actions. We are diligently working
to remedy the issue and keep our customers protected," she said.
The Microsoft Store India (www.microsoftstore.co.in) website
showed an error message promising to restore access as quickly
as possible.
The hackers obscured the full usernames and passwords in the
screen shots posted on a blog run by Evil Shadow Team member 7z1
(ps.s.blog.163.com). Writing in Mandarin, 7z1 describes himself
as a "patriotic hacker".
The hacker, 7z1, told Reuters the data had been found
unencrypted on the website.
The Indian edition of Microsoft Store is operated by Indian
company Quasar Media. A spokesman said the company was
investigating.
"I am not sure when the site will be up again or what
happened," spokesman Rahul Roy said.