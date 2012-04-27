Reuters Market Eye - Credit Suisse launches a new Indian midcap product, says valuations, as a group, are in "neutral territory."
* Initiates coverage of tea producer McLeod Russel India (MCLE.NS) and travel company Cox and Kings (COKI.NS) with "outperform" ratings, citing growth, cash flows, and valuations.
* Other buy ideas in midcap space include: Ashok Leyland (ASOK.NS), Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL.NS), Hexaware Technologies (HEXT.NS), ING Vysya Bank (VYSA.NS), Max India (MAXI.NS) and Mindtree (MINT.NS).
* Sell ideas include Lanco Infratech (LAIN.NS) and Petronet LNG (PLNG.NS)
* BSE's Midcap Index has gained 21.6 percent in 2012 vs BSE Sensex 10.8 percent gain as of Thursday's close.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)