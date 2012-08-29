NEW DELHI Aug 29 India's Supreme Court on
Wednesday upheld the death sentence for Mohammad Ajmal Kasab,
the lone survivor of a group of militants who attacked the
country's financial capital, Mumbai, in 2008 killing 166 people.
"The Supreme Court has today dismissed the appeal of
Mohammad Kasab," Gopal Subramaniam, a lawyer for the
prosecution, told reporters after the verdict.
Kasab, a Pakistani national who said he belonged to the
militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, was found guilty on more than 80
charges in May 2010, including murder and waging war on India,
and was sentenced to death by hanging.
He was filmed walking through Mumbai's main train station
carrying an AK-47 and a knapsack on his back during an attack in
which nearly 60 people were gunned down.
It was part of a series of coordinated strikes on key
landmarks in the city, including luxury hotels and a Jewish
centre.
The three-day rampage led to an increase in tension between
India and its nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan, causing a
temporary suspension of peace talks.