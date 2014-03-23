NEW DELHI, March 23 Indian police have arrested
four suspected Islamist militants, including an aide of the
leader of a militant group accused of several bomb blasts, who
they said could be plotting an attack ahead of elections
starting next month.
Zia-Ur-Rahman, alias Waqas, was arrested on Saturday in
Ajmer in the western state of Rajasthan, the second major blow
for the Indian Mujahideen after the capture of founder leader
Yasin Bhatkal in Nepal last year.
Three other suspected members of the group were also
arrested with a large quantity of explosives, police said.
Waqas, who police said was a Pakistani national, was wanted
for bomb blasts in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad over the past
several years, officials said.
The Indian Mujahideen militant group has been accused of
dozens of bomb attacks over recent years. The group is also
suspected of being behind an attack on a rally by prime
ministerial candidate Narendra Modi last October that killed six
people and wounded more than 80.
Police said the latest arrests were made possible after they
gathered information from two arrested Indian Mujahideen
militants including Bhatkal.
"Their target was a terror strike," S.N. Srivastava, a top
police official in New Delhi, told a news conference on Sunday,
but declined to comment when asked if Narendra Modi was being
targeted, saying they needed further investigation.
"Any important event, including elections, could be
targeted."
Interior Minister Sushilkumar Shinde said the arrest of Waqas
was a great success as he was a crucial link to the group.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)