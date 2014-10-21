NEW DELHI Oct 21 The Islamic State and al Qaeda
do not yet pose a threat to India, the national security adviser
said on Tuesday, despite attempts by the ultra-radical groups to
enlist support from among India's huge Muslim population.
Flags of the Islamic State have appeared in Jammu and
Kashmir, India's only Muslim majority state, setting off concern
that the insurgent group is drawing support in a region where
Indian forces are trying to end a 25-year revolt.
An announcement by al Qaeda in September that it had set up
a South Asia branch further added to Indian fears that global
jihadi groups were turning their attention to the country, as
foreign forces in nearby Afghanistan leave.
A.K. Doval, a former head of India's domestic intelligence
arm and a specialist covert operations, said the government was
watching the two groups closely.
"I don't think there are threats of magnitude from either
one of them which we are not in a position to cope with," he
told a security conference.
India has long faced militant attacks but these are mostly
Pakistan-based groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba which was
blamed for orchestrating the 2008 assault on Mumbai.
An Indian Mujahideen group has also emerged in recent years
with its home-grown fighters carrying out low-level bomb blasts
in towns across India.
But India's 160 million Muslim population Muslim has largely
stayed away from waging holy wars in foreign battlefields which
Indian security officials say underlines the strength of the
country's democracy where people don't have to turn to guns to
fight for their rights.
Doval said the government would be watching closely signs of
foreign groups trying to tie with Indian militant organisations.
"But we have to watch it very, very closely in case any of
these relationships develop and in case they start targeting
India or interests of India, we will have to take a very serious
view."
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie)