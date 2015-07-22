* First trilateral wargames in Indian Ocean in 8 years
* China's expanding naval footprint in the region
* Modi pushes for a more assertive Indian posture
NEW DELHI, July 22 Japan is set to take part in
joint naval exercises with India and the United States in the
Indian Ocean in October, military and diplomatic sources said, a
drill that so riled China eight years ago that Delhi has not
since hosted such a multilateral wargame.
The Indian Ocean has emerged as a new arena of competition
between China making inroads and India trying to recover its
position as the dominant maritime power in the region.
New Delhi's decision to expand the "Malabar" exercises that
it conducts with the United States each year to include Japan
suggests a tightening of military relations between three major
maritime powers in Asia, analysts said.
Military officials from India, the U.S. and Japan are
meeting at a U.S. navy base in Yokosuka, near Tokyo, on
Wednesday and Thursday to plan the exercises, a navy and a
diplomatic source in New Delhi said.
A Japanese government official in Tokyo confirmed the
meeting and said representatives from the three navies were
discussing Tokyo's participation in the wargames. He declined to
be identified.
The officials will decide the type of warships and planes
the navies will deploy for the exercises in the Bay of Bengal in
the northeastern Indian Ocean, said one of the sources familiar
with the initial planning.
"They are discussing platforms, logistics and
interoperability between the three naval forces," said the
source. India and the United States have fielded aircraft
carriers and nuclear submarines in previous bilateral exercises.
An Indian defence ministry official declined any comment on
Malabar 2015, saying announcements will only be made closer to
the event. A spokesman for Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force
said no decision had yet been taken on Japan's participation.
CLOSER TIES
Jeff Smith, a South Asia specialist at the American Foreign
Policy Council, said Japan was keen to take part in the
exercises this year at a time when it is expanding the role of
its military against a more assertive China.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusion of Japan
after some hesitation was part of a trending pattern of forging
close ties with the U.S. and its allies.
"I'd view aircraft carrier participation in this year's
drill as yet another signal from the Modi government that it was
shedding the (previous) government's anxiety about a more overt
balancing posture toward China and a more robust strategic
embrace of the U.S. and Japan," Smith said.
India last hosted a multilateral exercise in 2007 when it
invited Japan, Australia and Singapore to join its drills with
the U.S. navy in the Bay of Bengal, prompting disquiet in
Beijing where some saw it as a U.S.-inspired security grouping
in the making along the lines of NATO in Europe.
At the time, Beijing activated diplomatic channels seeking
an explanation from the participating nations, said Gurpreet
Khurana, Indian navy captain and executive director of the
government-funded Maritime Foundation of India.
The exercises held in the Indian Ocean were scaled back in
the following years, with India participating in three-way
events only when it was away from its shores, such as last
year's drills off Japan's Nagasaki coast.
AN OCEAN OF RIVALRY
But China's expanding naval footprint in the Indian Ocean
including submarines docking in Sri Lanka, just off the toe of
India last year, and again in Karachi in May, has prompted
Modi's administration to accelerate naval modernisation as well
as shore up ties with maritime nations.
"Modi's Delhi is no longer willing to give Beijing a veto
over its defence partnerships," said C. Raja Mohan, a top Indian
foreign policy expert who has just published a book: "Modi's
World: Expanding India's Sphere of Influence."
Just as China had overridden India's concerns about
arch-enemy Pakistan and was building ports and roads under a $46
billion economic corridor, New Delhi was free to pursue closer
security cooperation with the West and its partners, Mohan said.
The Indian Ocean has become the new global centre of trade
and energy flows, accounting for half the world's container
traffic and 70 percent of its petroleum shipments.
More than three quarters of China's oil transits through the
Indian Ocean and its choke points such as the Malacca Straits,
prompting its search for friendly ports and islands to secure
the shipping lanes backed by an expanding Chinese navy, Chinese
commentators say.
"India alone cannot assure the security of the Indian Ocean,
even if it regards (it) as its backyard and wishes no one to
compete with it there," wrote Zhou Bo, an honorary fellow at the
Beijing-based Academy of Military Science in the China Daily.
"If the Pacific Ocean is big enough to accommodate China and
the U.S., so is the Indian Ocean to accommodate India and
China."
