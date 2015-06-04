(Adds Indian prime minister's comment in paragraph 5)
GUWAHATI, India, June 4 Tribal guerrillas firing
rocket-propelled grenades and detonating improvised explosive
devices killed 20 Indian soldiers on Thursday in the mountainous
northeastern state of Manipur, an army spokesman said.
Manipur, with a population of 2.5 million, has struggled for
years with an armed insurgency in which several tribal militant
groups are active. It was not immediately clear which group
carried out Thursday's ambush.
Another 11 soldiers were wounded in the most deadly attack
in the region in recent years, which targeted a troop convoy
heading for Imphal, the capital of the state bordering Myanmar.
"We do not know as yet who is responsible," said a spokesman
at army headquarters in the capital, New Delhi, adding that
details were still coming in from the scene.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi condemned the attacks in
a Twitter post on late on Thursday saying: "Today's mindless
attack in Manipur is very distressing. I bow to each and every
soldier who has sacrificed his life for the Nation."
Security analysts suspect the attack, in the state's Chandel
district, was in retaliation for the reported killing of a woman
by soldiers on Monday. The district observed a complete shutdown
on Wednesday in protest at the killing.
Security forces have been given sweeping shoot-to-kill
powers in 'disturbed areas' under the controversial Armed Forces
Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
The law operates in most northeastern states, where clashes
claimed 450 lives last year, the South Asian Terrorism Portal
says. Lawmakers recently lifted the act in one state, Tripura,
that borders Bangladesh.
(Reporting by Biswajyoti Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Ruth Pitchford)