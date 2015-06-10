(Recasts with cross border strike)
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, June 9 India's army attacked
separatist rebels just over the border with Myanmar on Tuesday,
a rare cross-border strike that the government said showed its
resolve to fight terrorism beyond the country's borders.
The raid on two groups of militants was carried out in
retaliation for the killing of 20 soldiers in an ambush in the
northeastern state of Manipur last week, the heaviest losses for
security forces in Manipur in two decades.
The mountainous northeast which borders China, Bhutan,
Bangladesh and Myanmar, is home to dozens of insurgent groups
fighting for autonomy or secession from India.
For decades, soldiers have been deployed in the region but
they are not known to have crossed borders even though the
military says rebels have sanctuaries in Myanmar, Bangladesh and
Bhutan.
The army said in a statement it had received intelligence
that guerrillas were plotting more ambushes after last week's
attack on a convoy.
It said soldiers inflicted "significant casualties" but gave
not details.
The army did not say soldiers had crossed the border but the
government did.
Junior minister for information and broadcasting
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the government had taken the
bold step to strike at militant camps and he congratulated Prime
Minister Narendra Modi for doing so.
He also told NDTV it was a signal to neighbours that India
will not tolerate militant attacks from across its borders.
"It is undoubtedly a message to all nations that harbour any
intentions - be it the west or the specific country we went into
right now. Even if there are groups within countries that
harbour terror intentions, we will choose the time and the place
of hitting them."
India's top security concern is Pakistan which it has long
blamed for stoking a revolt in Muslim-majority Kashmir as well
as giving material support to Pakistan-based militants for
attacks in other parts of India, including a bloody 2008 assault
in the city of Mumbai.
Pakistan denies the accusation and says it is fighting
militants.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has long advocated a tough
stance towards Pakistan including the option of hot pursuit of
militants. Since coming to power Modi has sought to ease tension
but ties remain fragile.
The Indian army said it was in communication with Myanmar
regarding its operations against guerrillas, adding there was a
history of cooperation.
Former army chief General V.P.Malik said the Myanmar army
was thinly deployed where the latest operations took place.
"I think they would have sounded out the Myanmar authorities
before going in," he said.
