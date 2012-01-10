NEW DELHI Jan 10 Indians may think twice
before gulping down a glass of milk after the country's food
safety regulator found most samples collected in a survey were
either diluted or adulterated with products including
fertilizer, bleach and detergent.
The study, conducted this month by the food safety and
standards authority of India, found milk was adulterated with
skimmed milk powder and glucose, or more shockingly hydrogen
peroxide, urea and detergent.
Hydrogen peroxide is used in bleach, while urea is commonly
used in fertilizer.
"Consumption of milk with detergent may cause health hazards
and indicates lack of hygiene and sanitation in the milk
handling," the regulator said in a report.
"Addition of water not only reduces the nutritional value of
milk but contaminated water may also pose health risks."
A health ministry official declined to comment on the
report.
India has long struggled with adulteration of food and milk
by unscrupulous traders. Almost 70 percent of the 1,791 samples
taken nationwide were contaminated or watered down, according to
the report.
Out of 33 Indian states, non-fat adulterants were found in
all the milk samples from West Bengal, Orissa and Jharkhand.
This adds to concern about West Bengal's faltering health and
safety standards. In December, an adulterated batch of bootleg
liquor killed at least 125 drinkers in the eastern state.
The deaths came a few days after a hospital fire killed 93
people in the state's capital Kolkata.
New Delhi fared worse than most states, with as many as 70
percent of the samples tainted. The western state of Goa and
eastern state of Puducherry conformed to the standards, with no
indication of adulteration in their milk.
(Reporting By Annie Banerji; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Yoko Nishikawa)