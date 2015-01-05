(Adds details)
NEW DELHI Jan 5 India passed an executive order
on Monday to allow the auction of minerals such as iron and
bauxite, a government official said, as it does for coal, to
help arrest a fall in output and cut imports.
India used to hand over mining licences to firms without any
competitive bidding, leading to complaints of illegal mining and
inviting judicial curbs. This choked the industry that
contributes nearly 2 percent to Asia's third-largest economy.
Steelmakers such as Tata Steel and Jindal Steel
and Power have their own iron ore mines, whereas JSW
Steel buys the raw material and would benefit from the
order, called an ordinance.
There was, however, no immediate confirmation of the
ordinance. Government officials typically brief the media after
cabinet meetings.
An ordinance is an emergency measure that has to be passed
by the next parliamentary session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resorted to using it four
times in his seven months in the office due to a lack of
majority in the upper house of parliament. Opposition parties
have said the ordinances have undermined India's parliamentary
democracy.
Earlier on Monday, the state of Odisha said that it would
auction all minerals expect coal, a blow to ten iron ore mines
that were waiting for a renewal of their leases. The mines,
including one of Tata Steel, produced 18 million tonnes last
fiscal year, Odisha's mines director, Deepak Kumar Mohanty,
said.
