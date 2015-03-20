(Changes to two bills passed on coal, other minerals)
NEW DELHI, March 20 India's parliament passed
two bills on Friday to auction mines that produce minerals such
as coal, iron ore and bauxite, in a boost for Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's bid to kickstart an industry that has languished
for years.
The Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation, and Coal
Mines Special Provisions bills were seen as a test of the
government's ability to secure support from opposition parties
in the upper house of parliament where the ruling Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) lacks a majority.
BJP has an overwhelming hold over the lower chamber, Lok
Sabha, due to Modi's resounding election victory 10 months ago.
The bills have to be approved by President Pranab Mukherjee
for them to become law - likely to be a formality.
India's mining sector has been mired in controversy over the
illegal allocation of resources, causing a near standstill in
granting permits to open new mines, including an iron ore
exploration licence for South Korean steel giant POSCO
that wants to set up a steel plant in India.
Asia's third largest economy was once the world's
third-largest exporter of iron ore but now has to import heavily
due to court action on illegal mining. India's top court has
eased some of the curbs, but state officials have been slow to
renew mining licences, fearing charges of corruption.
The government hopes auctions will reduce the risk of
wrongdoing, helping to put the mining industry back on track.
But it is unlikely to lead to a sudden surge in iron ore output
at a time when there is a global glut and prices have crashed.
The coal bill, however, will allow the government to
continue auctioning off mines under a process that began last
month after the Supreme Court cancelled more than 204 mines
calling a previous method of selective allocation illegal.
The government has already auctioned 33 mines under an
executive decree first passed in October and then reissued in
December.
India, the world's third-largest coal importer, is initially
auctioning mines for companies' own use. The government may
later allow private companies to mine commercially, an activity
currently dominated by state-run Coal India Ltd.
($1 = 62.5200 Indian rupees)
