MUMBAI Feb 3 State-run Steel Authority of
India Ltd and government-controlled Hindustan Copper
Ltd are in talks with India's Aditya Birla Group and
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd to form a consortium to bid
for gold and copper deposits in Afghanistan, the Mint newspaper
reported.
Afghanistan has invited expressions of interest by March 9
for gold and copper deposits in four provinces.
The consortium partners will be finalised soon, the paper
quoted Hindustan Copper Chairman Shakeel Ahmed as saying.
Jindal Steel and Power is also interested in investing in
other projects in Afghanistan, Chief Executive V.R.Sharma told
the newspaper.
SAIL and Jindal Steel and Power were part of a consortium
that won three iron ore blocks in Afghanistan's Hajigak province
in November.
India and China, two of the world's fastest growing major
economies, are vying with each other for access to Afghanistan's
oil and mineral reserves.
The companies could not be reached immediately for comment.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ted Kerr)