NEW DELHI India is considering imposing a minimum import price on aluminium, the top bureaucrat in the ministry of mines said on Friday.

"MIP (Minimum Import Price) on aluminium is under consideration. We will take a week to send our recommendation forward," the mines secretary Balvinder Kumar told Reuters.

Last month, a government body decided against imposing safeguards on some aluminium products citing lack of evidence over imports hurting profitability of domestic industry.

