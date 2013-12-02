LONDON Dec 2 London-listed Kolar Gold
expects the Indian government to finalise details for the tender
to run the historic Kolar mine before the end of 2013, it said
on Monday, paving the way for what it hopes is the revival of
Indian gold mining.
Kolar, listed on London's AIM growth market, works in India
with local junior exploration partner Geomysore Services India
(GMSI), which was awarded the mining lease for the Jonnagiri
gold project in central India last month.
But the company's highest-profile target - key to its plans
to "dominate" Indian gold mining - has been the Kolar mine it is
named after. It hopes to turn a deep, now-flooded, mining
operation into a modern project that will include an open pit
and a shallow underground mine, and also tap historic waste
which alone could include 750,000 ounces of gold.
The Kolar district, about 100 km (60 miles) from the
southern Indian city of Bangalore, has been a gold mining centre
for centuries. But the Kolar mine has been at a standstill for
the past decade.
Colonial-era operations taken over by the Indian state after
independence closed in 2001, leaving thousands unemployed,
following years of underinvestment and rising costs.
A string of potential investors are now eyeing the global
tender for Bharat Gold Mines (BGML), the state-run firm now in
charge of the mine - part of the government's drive to increase
investment in Indian mining in order to reduce imports and help
shrink the country's current account deficit.
India competes with China for the title of world's largest
gold consumer and is home to the world's largest market for
jewellery: Indians buy as much as 2.3 tons of gold - or the
weight of a small elephant - every day, on average. Production,
though, is negligible, despite significant reserves.
A Supreme Court decision this summer approved plans for
global tenders to revive the Kolar mine, and investors including
Kolar Gold are preparing to bid.
Other expected suitors include Indian family-controlled
heavyweights which have until now concentrated on mining base or
ferrous metals, including Vedanta.
Kolar Managing Director Nick Spencer described the Supreme
Court decision in July as a "major milestone".
"We are just finalising our consortium, we are preparing to
raise the funds - it will be a considerable acquisition,"
Spencer told Reuters on the sidelines of a London conference.
The company, which is working on the bid with former miners
and 17 local unions, could use a combination of equity, debt and
even a potential offtake agreement - selling production upfront
to large jewellers - to fund the acquisition and development.
It expects the tender process to last three months, after
which the workers and Kolar should get a right of first refusal.
Elections next year, however, could delay the process.
Spencer estimated development of the mine and construction
would take between two and two-and-a-half years after the tender
is awarded.
Kolar's largest shareholders include Sun Group, an Indian
mining investor with assets in Kazakhstan and Russia, and Baker
Steel, a specialist investment manager.