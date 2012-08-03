BHUBANESWAR, India Aug 2 Coal mining for
electricity generation is the biggest threat to India's tigers,
a report by environmental activists Greenpeace warned, demanding
a moratorium on clearances for new mines just days after massive
blackouts highlighted power shortages.
A hot-button issue in India, tiger conservation pits the
need to preserve wildlife against the development needs of a
country that witnessed the slowest economic growth in nine years
in March and where hundreds of millions continue to live below
poverty line.
India is home to more than half of the world's tigers, with
1,706 living in the wild, compared to 100,000 at the turn of the
last century.
The emerging Asian power has witnessed an unprecedented hike
in new coal mines and coal-run power plants in the past five
years, placing the lives of many endangered animals at risk, the
report released late on Wednesday said.
Calling the situation "stark", Greenpeace says coal mining
has already started affecting tigers in many areas such as
Chandrapur in the state of Maharashtra.
"But there are other locations where the problem is already,
or will soon be, equally severe," Greenpeace campaigner Ashish
Fernandes told Reuters.
Reeling from the two blackouts this week and
an ongoing shortage of power, the Indian government is under
great pressure to mine more coal to meet a soaring demand for
energy.
Frequent power outages are seen as a major constraint to
faster economic growth, putting pressure on the government to
permit the development of coal mines.
India sits on the world's fifth-largest coal reserves, and
produces the most after China and the United States.
The report says if India continues its dependence on coal to
meet its energy needs, the destruction already seen in these
areas will multiply across much of central India, which has 80
percent of the country's coal reserves and 35 per cent of its
tigers.
Last month, in a move to protect the endangered cats, the
Supreme Court in India ordered a ban on tourism in "core zones"
of more than 40 of the country's tiger reserves.
The government has for decades been fighting a losing battle
to conserve tiger numbers against poaching, which feeds a
lucrative cross-border trade in body parts, and the loss of
natural habitat.
