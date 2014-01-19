By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 19 An Indian government minister
promised to cooperate in a probe into the death of his wife days
after she accused him of adultery in a case that has become a
political embarrassment for the ruling Congress in an election
year.
Shashi Tharoor's wife was found dead in a luxury hotel room
in New Delhi after she went public on Twitter, saying a
Pakistan-based journalist had been stalking her husband.
An autopsy revealed that Sunanda Pushkar's death was "sudden
and unnatural" and that her body bore injury marks, although
doctors said it didn't mean those injuries had caused her death.
Tharoor, a high-flying former UN diplomat, called for a
quick investigation into the death of his wife that he hoped
would put an end to rumours about their personal lives.
"I have finally had a chance to catch up with media reports
and am horrified to read the reckless speculation rampant
there," Tharoor, a junior human resource development minister,
wrote in a letter to Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.
"I pledge my full and unstinting cooperation. Nothing short
of truth will end the indignity to which my wife and I are being
subjected."
The scandal has erupted just as the Congress party led by
Rahul Gandhi is preparing to fight a tough election against a
resurgent main opposition party as well as a new political group
that promises clean and open politics.
Rivals have painted the Congress as a party of power and
patronage, engulfed in corruption scandals and unable to hold
its leaders to account for their actions.
Tharoor's marital problems have been splashed across the
front pages of newspapers and pored over by 24-hour television
channels, prompting calls by the opposition for a fuller inquiry
into the death of his wife.
Politicians in India have traditionally refrained from
attacking each other's personal lives and sex scandals involving
top leaders are rare.
"The circumstances of this case are such that we need to get
to the bottom of this," said Subramaniam Swamy, a leader of the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.
Tharoor and his wife hit the headlines earlier this week
when Sunanda said she had gone into his Twitter account and
posted what she said were intimate messages from Pakistani
journalist Mehr Tarar to expose a "rip-roaring affair."
Tarar hit back saying she would sue Sunanda for calling her
a Pakistani spy and denied she had an affair with her husband.
She said she was friends with Tharoor on Twitter and exchanged
comments about articles she had written but that was all.
An Indian magistrate leading an inquest into the death of
Sunanda is expected to question Tharoor within a day or two.
Under Indian criminal law, a magistrate must conduct an inquiry
if a woman has died within seven years of marriage.
The Tharoors married in late 2010, the third marriage for
both.
A Delhi police spokesman declined to comment on the line of
inquiry into the death of Sunanda until the final postmortem
report.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)