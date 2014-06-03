NEW DELHI, June 3 Indian Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde died on Tuesday after a head-on road collision in the capital New Delhi, according to television news reports.

Munde, appointed just over a week ago to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government, suffered serious injuries while driving to the capital's airport and died in hospital, news channels said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)