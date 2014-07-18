NEW DELHI, July 18 India's Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley said on Friday he hoped interest rates would be reduced
should inflation ease, days after data showed consumer prices
easing to their lowest since figures were first published in
January 2012.
"Interest rates have gone up. Hopefully, if inflation
moderates, they will come down," Jaitley told parliament.
Jaitley did not give specifics on the level of inflation.
Data on Monday showed consumer prices led
inflation eased to 7.31 percent in June, helped by a slowdown in
food inflation and a favourable statistical base.
The Reserve Bank of India uses retail prices as its main
inflation gauge while setting its monetary policy. It will next
review rates on Aug. 5.
The central bank is not statutorily independent from the
finance ministry, but its bureaucrats prize autonomy.
