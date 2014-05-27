(Adds details)
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI May 27 India's new Prime Minister
Narendra Modi named Arun Jaitley as finance minister on
Tuesday, tasking his close party colleague with reviving
investment in an economy that has been growing at its slowest
rate in a decade.
Jaitley, 61, will also lead the defence ministry as well as
corporate affairs, the government said in a statement on Modi's
cabinet that was sworn in on Monday.
Modi campaigned on a promise to cut bureaucratic sloth and
fight corruption. Analysts say Modi's huge election victory
gives him the mandate to advance reforms that stalled under the
previous Congress-led, scandal-ridden administration of his
prececessor, Manmohan Singh.
One of the top corporate lawyers in the country, Jaitley
served as a commerce minister in a previous government of the
Bharatiya Janata Party.
A day after his inauguration, Modi was due to meet
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was among regional
leaders invited to the ceremony, amid hopes of a thaw in ties
between the two nuclear-armed countries.
Modi named BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj as foreign minister.
The Hindu nationalist BJP has long advocated tough positions on
national security and Pakistan, in particular.
(Additional reporting by C.K.Nayak; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)