(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
By Jatindra Dash
BHUBANESWAR, India, April 18 India on Wednesday
postponed the test launch of its first long-range missile
capable of reaching deep into China and as far as Europe due to
bad weather, a government official said.
The launch of the Agni V, which can carry nuclear warheads
and has a range of 5,000 km (3,125 miles), will thrust the
emerging Asian power into an elite club of nations with
intercontinental nuclear defence capabilities.
"Due to heavy lightning in the area, the scheduled test
flight of Agni V has been postponed til tomorrow for safety
reasons," defence ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar told Reuters.
The launch of the Indian-made Agni V, if successful, would
be the crowning achievement of a missile program developed
primarily to counter any threat from China.
Only the U.N. Security Council permanent members - China,
France, Russia, the United States and Britain - have such
long-range weapons.
The planned launch, which was flagged well in advance, has
attracted none of the criticism faced by hermit state North
Korea for its failed bid to test a missile last week.
"We do not consider India a threat to NATO allies or NATO
territory," NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in
Brussels ahead of the launch.
In Washington, the U.S. State Department downplayed the
planned launch by India, which it said enjoyed a "very strong
strategic and security partnership" with Washington.
"We urge all nuclear capable states to exercise restraint
regarding nuclear capabilities," said State Department spokesman
Mark Toner. "That said, India has a solid non-proliferation
record. They're engaged with the international community on
non-proliferation issues."
Thursday's launch may prompt a renewed push from within the
defence establishment to build a fully fledged intercontinental
ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the Americas,
though some of India's allies may bridle at such an ambition.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Quinn in Washington; writing by
Arup Roychoudhury and Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Myra
MacDonald and Todd Eastham)