* Rocket has range of more than 5,000 km/3,100 miles
* It was developed primarily with threat from China in mind
* U.S. urges nuclear-capable nations to exercise restraint
By Jatindra Dash
BHUBANESWAR, India, April 19 India successfully
test-fired on Thursday a nuclear-capable missile that can reach
Beijing and Eastern Europe, thrusting the emerging Asian power
into a small club of nations that can deploy nuclear weapons at
such a great distance.
Footage showed the rocket, with a range of more than 5,000
km (3,100 miles), blasting through clouds from an island off
India's east coast. It was not immediately clear how far the
rocket flew before reaching its target in the Indian Ocean.
The defence minister said the test was "immaculate."
"Today's successful Agni-V test launch is another milestone
in our quest to add to the credibility of our security and
preparedness," Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said in a message
to the scientists who developed the rocket.
Almost entirely Indian-made, the Agni-V is the crowning
achievement of a programme developed primarily with a threat
from neighbouring China in mind. It will not be operational for
at least two years, the government says.
Only the U.N. Security Council permanent members - China,
France, Russia the United States and Britain - along with
Israel, are believed to have such long-range weapons.
Fast emerging as a world economic power, India is eager to
play a larger role on the global stage and has long angled for a
permanent seat on the Security Council. In recent years it has
emerged as the world's top arms importer as it upgrades
equipment for a large but outdated military.
"It is one of the ways of signaling India's arrival on the
global stage, that India deserves to be sitting at the high
table," said Harsh Pant, a defence expert at King's College,
London, describing the launch as a "confidence boost."
The launch, which was flagged well in advance, has attracted
none of the criticism from the West faced by hermit state North
Korea for a failed bid to send up a similar rocket last week.
"We urge all nuclear-capable states to exercise restraint
regarding nuclear and missile capabilities and continue to
discourage actions that might destabilize the South Asia
region," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters in
Washington when asked about India's missile launch.
Carney also said "India's record stands in stark contrast to
that of North Korea, which has been subject to numerous
sanctions ... by the United Nations Security Council."
China's Foreign Ministry said China and India should "work
hard to uphold friendly strategic cooperation," and for peace
and stability in the region.
"China and India are large developing nations. We are not
competitors but partners," the Chinese ministry spokesman, Liu
Weimin, said when asked about the missile test at a briefing.
The Global Times tabloid, which is owned by the Chinese
Communist Party's main mouthpiece the People's Daily, struck a
less conciliatory tone.
"India should not overestimate its strength," the paper said
in an editorial published before the launch, which was delayed
by a day because of bad weather.
India has not signed the non-proliferation treaty for
nuclear nations, but enjoys a de facto legitimacy for its
arsenal, boosted by a landmark 2008 deal with the United States.
On Wednesday, NATO said it did not consider India a threat.
The U.S. State Department said India's non-proliferation record
was "solid" while urging restraint.
"NO ARMS RACE - MUTUALITY"
India says its nuclear weapons programme is for deterrence
only. It is close to completing a nuclear submarine that would
increase its ability to launch a counter strike if it were
attacked.
India lost a brief Himalayan border war with its larger
neighbour China in 1962 and has ever since strived to improve
its defences. In recent years the government has fretted over
China's enhanced military presence near the border.
It is buying more than 100 advanced fighter jets, likely
Rafales built by France's Dassault, in one of the
largest global arms deals.
Even so, slow procurement procedures and corruption scandals
mean its army, the world's second biggest, relies on critically
outdated guns and suffers ammunition shortages.
Defence analyst Uday Bhaskar said India was not in an arms
race with China, which has far greater capabilities, including
missiles with a range closer to 10,000 km (6,000 miles).
"As and when Agni-V moves from technological proficiency to
assured, credible and proven operational induction - maybe by
2014 - India will move towards acquiring that elusive mutuality
it seeks with China," Bhaskar said in a column for Reuters.
Thursday's launch may prompt a renewed push from within
India's defence establishment for a fully fledged
intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programme, with
weapons capable of reaching the Americas, though some of India's
allies may bridle at such an ambition.
"Policy-wise it becomes more complicated from now on, until
Agni-V, India really has been able to make a case about its
strategic objectives, but as it moves into the ICBM frontier
there'll be more questions asked," said Pant.
The Agni-V is the most advanced version of the indigenously
built Agni, or Fire, series, part of a programme that started in
the 1960s. Earlier versions could reach old rival Pakistan and
Western China.
The three stage rocket is powered by easier-to-use solid
rocket propellants, can carry a 1-tonne nuclear warhead and is
road mobile.
