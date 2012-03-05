MUMBAI, March 5 India's Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers, a unit of Mahaindra & Mahindra MAHM.NS, India's largest utility vehicles and tractor maker, is planning to raise 8 billion rupees through bonds, two sources said on Monday. The firm will issue 5-year bonds with an annual staggered redemption from the third year, the sources said. The issue will pay a coupon of 8 percent and a premium on redemption with an effective yield of 10.20 percent, they said. Yes Bank and HDFC Bank are arrangers of the issue, which is rated AA by ICRA. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)