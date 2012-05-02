NEW DELHI May 2 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a tender to buy 20,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein, a company statement showed on Wednesday.

The refined oil should be of Indonesian or Malaysian origin, the statement said.

Bidding deadline is May 11 and the shipment has been sought on the eastern and western coasts of India this month. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)