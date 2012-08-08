NEW DELHI Aug 8 Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued a tender to buy 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment in September, a company statement said on Wednesday.

The last date for submitting bids is Sept. 7, the statement said.

MMTC is seeking delivery at Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports, in India's east coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)