NEW DELHI, July 24 Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued a tender to buy 4,500 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment by Aug. 15, the company said on Wednesday.

The last date for submitting bids is July 30.

MMTC is seeking delivery at Kakinada port on the country's east coast.

The company bought 13,500 tonnes of refined palmolein at $806 per tonne in a similar tender that closed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)