NEW DELHI, April 12 India's MMTC Ltd has cancelled a tender to buy 6,000 tonnes of refined palmolein of Indonesian or Malaysian origin, trade sources said on Thursday, but did not cite a reason.

The state-run company buys regularly vegetable oils on behalf of state governments for public distribution. Last month, it floated the global tender with April 12 as the last date for submission of bids. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)