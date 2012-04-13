NEW DELHI, April 13 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a tender to buy 12,000 tonnes of refined palmolein, a company statement showed on Friday.

The refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm oil should be of Indonesian or Malaysian origin, the statement said.

Bidding deadline is April 23 and the shipment has been sought to Kandla port on India's west coast during the first week of May. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)