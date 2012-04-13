(Adds details of similar tender)

NEW DELHI, April 13 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a tender to buy 12,000 tonnes of refined palmolein, a company statement showed on Friday.

The refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm oil should be of Indonesian or Malaysian origin, the statement said.

Bidding deadline is April 23 and the shipment has been sought to Kandla port on India's west coast during the first week of May.

On Tuesday, European traders had said the state-run trading company sought 18,000 tonnes of palmolein for delivery by or before April 30 to May 7.

MMTC regularly buys cooking oils on behalf of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh's government for subsidised sale.

Separately, MMTC has also issued a tender to buy at least 17,000 tonnes of refined palmolein on the country's east coast before May 25.

Traders said the shipment delivery on the west coast was meant for Gujarat government's requirement, while the imports on the east coast was meant for Andhra Pradesh government. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)