NEW DELHI May 7 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued an international tender to purchase and import 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein, traders said on Tuesday.

It should be sourced from Indonesia and/or Malaysia. Shipment was sought either immediately or by May. 15 on the east coast, they added.

The tender deadline is May. 17. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)