NEW DELHI, June 6 India's State Trading Corp. Ltd has scrapped an import tender seeking 30,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised palmolein for June delivery, trade sources said on Thursday, without citing any specific reasons for the cancellation.

STC had twice extended the bid closing after it floated the tender last month.

State-run traders such as STC, MMTC and PEC regularly buy vegetable oils on behalf of state governments for public distribution. They usually require more than one bid to ensure a competitive process. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)