NEW DELHI Jan 31 Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued a tender to buy 22,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment by Feb. 18, a company statement said on Thursday.

The last date for submitting bids is Feb. 7.

MMTC is seeking delivery at Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports on the east coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)