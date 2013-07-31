NEW DELHI, July 31 India's state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued a tender to buy 4,500 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment by Aug. 20, the company said on Wednesday.

The last date for submitting bids is Aug. 5. MMTC is seeking delivery at Kakinada port on the country's east coast.

The company cancelled a similar tender on Tuesday without citing any reason, traders said. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)