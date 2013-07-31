BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
NEW DELHI, July 31 India's state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued a tender to buy 4,500 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment by Aug. 20, the company said on Wednesday.
The last date for submitting bids is Aug. 5. MMTC is seeking delivery at Kakinada port on the country's east coast.
The company cancelled a similar tender on Tuesday without citing any reason, traders said. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------