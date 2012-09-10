NEW DELHI, Sept 10 Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has cancelled a tender to buy 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein, trade sources said on Monday. It did not give any reason.

The state-run company buys regularly vegetable oils on behalf of state governments for public distribution. Last month, it floated the global tender with Sept. 7 as the last date for submission of bids. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)