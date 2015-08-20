By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 20 India's biggest trading
company MMTC Ltd issued a tender on Thursday seeking
overseas buyers for iron ore from Goa state, which a company
source said marked its entry into the low-grade ore business as
mining picks up in the country.
The entry of state-run MMTC, which used to only export
high-quality iron ore, could boost shipments of lower grades and
coincides with Goa restarting its mining industry.
India was the world's third-largest exporter of iron ore
until about three years ago when court action against illegal
mining curtailed output in several states. Mines are now
resuming operations.
MMTC's tender invited "empanelled buyers" for iron ore in
batches of about 60,000 tonnes, saying it would reach out to
them once a "shippable lot is organized". (bit.ly/1NH1JBv)
An MMTC source directly involved in the matter said the
company was in talks with miners in Goa to source iron ore for
exports.
"We are trying to work it out," the source said. "We are
looking at low grades because we will have the benefit of the
lower duty."
India in April cut the duty on exports of ore containing
less than 57 percent iron to 10 percent from 30 percent. The
duty on higher grades stays at 30 percent.
Indian steel companies do not have the technology to
efficiently use lower grades, meaning that almost all of Goa's
output goes to more modern plants in China.
MMTC's interest will widen the buyer base for companies such
as Vedanta Ltd, India's biggest private iron ore miner
which restarted its Goa operations last week.
Parag Nagarshekar, deputy director of Goa's directorate of
mines and geology, said the state had no plans to ask MMTC to
export the millions of tonnes of already-mined ore that was at
the government's disposal.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; editing by Susan Thomas)