Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
NEW DELHI May 2 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a tender to buy 21,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein, a company statement showed on Wednesday.
The deadline to bid for the tender is May 18 and the shipment has been sought for delivery this month.
The refined oil should be of Indonesian or Malaysian origin, the statement said.
Earlier, the company issued a tender seeking 20,000 tonnes of the refined oil with the bid closing on May 11. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.