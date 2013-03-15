NEW DELHI, March 15 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 21,500 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $828 per tonne, trade sources said on Friday, lower than the last known price paid by the state-run trading company.

The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast by March 31.

MMTC purchased the quantities on behalf of the government of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh for subsidised sale.

Last month, MMTC bought 22,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $871 per tonne for the southern state.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)