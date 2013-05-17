NEW DELHI May 17 India's MMTC Ltd has cancelled a tender to buy 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein, trade sources said on Friday.

The state-run trading company did not give any reason for the cancellation, the sources said.

MMTC buys regularly vegetable oils on behalf of state governments for cheaper sale to the poor. Last week, it floated the global tender seeking to buy palm oil from Indonesia and/or Malaysia.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)