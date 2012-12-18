NEW DELHI Dec 18 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 24,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $809 per tonne, trade sources said on Tuesday, lower than the last known price paid by the state-run trading company.

The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast by Jan. 11. The quantities have been purchased on behalf of the government of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh for subsidised sale.

MMTC's tender, issued on Nov. 21, sought 36,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein.

Earlier this month, MMTC bought 22,500 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $821 per tonne on behalf of the southern state government.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

