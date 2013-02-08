NEW DELHI Feb 8 India's MMTC Ltd has
bought 22,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $871 per tonne, trade
sources said on Friday, higher than the last known price paid by
a state-run trading company.
The price includes cost, insurance and freight.
The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast by Feb. 18.
MMTC purchased the quantities on behalf of the government of
the southern state of Andhra Pradesh for subsidised sale.
On Jan. 2, PEC bought 21,300 tonnes of refined, bleached and
deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $835 per tonne on behalf of the
southern state of Tamil Nadu.
India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly
palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of
soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)