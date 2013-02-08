NEW DELHI Feb 8 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 22,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $871 per tonne, trade sources said on Friday, higher than the last known price paid by a state-run trading company.

The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast by Feb. 18.

MMTC purchased the quantities on behalf of the government of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh for subsidised sale.

On Jan. 2, PEC bought 21,300 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $835 per tonne on behalf of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)