NEW DELHI Nov 29 India's state-run MMTC Ltd will import 19,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment by Dec. 10, a company statement said on Friday.

The RBD palmolein oil will have to be sourced from Indonesia or Malaysia for shipment into India's east coast, it said.

The last date to submit bids is Dec. 5.

MMTC regularly buys cooking oils on behalf of the southern Andhra Pradesh state for public distribution. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)